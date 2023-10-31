Two killed in BNP-police clash in Kishoreganj

Two BNP men were killed and over 40 people, including 15 police personnel, were injured in a clash between party men and police in Chhoysuti Bus Stand area in Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar upazila this morning.

The district's Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the deaths.

The deceased were identified as Krishak Dal Chhoysuti union unit President Md Billal Mia, 40, and the union's Chhatra Dal Vice-President Md Refayet Ullah Tanoy, 21, said Aminul Haque Ashfaq, organising secretary of Kishoreganj district unit of BNP.

The BNP leader claimed that the victims suffered critical injuries in "police firing" when they were observing the blockade programme in the area.

Billal died on the spot while Tanoy died on way to a local hospital, the BNP leader said.

Some 25 of the party men were injured and they were being treated at different hospitals, he added.

When contacted, Kishoreganj's Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, who visited the scene, said a group of BNP supporters attacked law enforcers, triggering a clash.

At one stage, police tried to leave the spot, but the attackers started throwing brick chunks at them as they took shelter at an abandoned house in the area, the SP said.

Later, finding no other alternative, police opened fire in self-defence, the SP also said.

During the clash, 15 police personnel including the officer-in-charge of Kulirchar Police Station were injured, he said.

They were also given treatment at Kishoreganj General Hospital, the official added.