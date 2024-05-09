BAF training fighter jet crashes in Chattogram

2 pilots safely ejected

A YAK130 training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force crashed close to the Port Terminal Bay area in Chattogram this morning.

According to Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport, two pilots safely ejected via parachute.

He said air force personnel and airport officials are participating in rescue operations.

More information will be shared later, he added.

After the incident, Deputy Conservator of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Captain Faridul Alam told The Daily Star that, "Pilotage and all shipping movements to and from the port are going on normally."

Faridul said a training air craft crashed on Karnaphully river, opposite to Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), at 10:30am. Two pilots ejected safely and fell into the water and they were rescued by local boats.

There is no hindrance in navigation through the port channel due to today's aircraft incident in Karnaphully river, he said, adding that CPA tug boats, buoy laying vessel, and ambulance ship are at the scene for the necessary assistance.

He further said that hydrography survey vessel has been sent to detect the location of wreck.

"Coast Guard has been informed for search and rescue," he added.