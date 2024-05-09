Pilot dies as BAF training jet crashes in Chattogram

A pilot died after a YAK130 trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram's Patenga this morning.

In a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said squadron leader Asim Jawad, 32, died at Navy hospital BNS Patenga around noon.

Video of আগুন লেগে বিমানটি যেভাবে কর্ণফুলী নদীতে ছিটকে পড়ে

According to ISPR, the plane crashed into the Karnaphuli after it was returning to the base post-training around 10:25am.

The two pilots -- Wing Commander Suhan Hasan Khan, Asim Jawad -- managed to eject from the jet and landed in the river. They were later rescued by members of air force, navy and local fishermen.

As Asim Jawad was critically injured, he was taken to BNS Patenga where doctors declared him dead, added the release.

The ISPR release said the pilots were able to take the aircraft from the densely populated area near the airport to the sparsely populated area with great courage and skill to avoid major damage after it caught fire.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deepest condolences over the death of the pilot and conveyed her sympathies to his bereaved family members.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam reached the spot from Dhaka and provided necessary directives to all concerned in the rescue operation.

Rescue operations are underway to recover the crashed aircraft.

A high-level committee of the BAF has already been formed to investigate the cause of the accident, the press release added.

Asim Jawad was born on 20 March 1992 in Gopalpur village in Saturia thana of Manikganj district.

He joined the BAF on 10 January 2010 and was commissioned in GD (P) branch with the Sword of Honour.