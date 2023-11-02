Countrywide Blockade: Arson, sporadic clashes continue

At least 11 vehicles were torched and chases and counter-chases took place between police and BNP men in Dhaka and some other districts on the second day of the BNP-Jamaat's three-day nationwide blockade yesterday.

Four buses were set on fire in Bhatara, Mugda, Kafrul and Shyamoli areas of the capital and another one was set ablaze in Dhaka's Savar.

In Bogura, BNP men blocked the Dhaka-Rangpur highway at Tinmatha for about two hours from 8:00am. Police later fired shots and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Witnesses said BNP activists blasted four crude bombs and also vandalised three trucks there.

BNP ward unit leader Ashique, 42, died of his injuries at a local hospital in Kishoreganj's Bhairab on Tuesday night, hours after being hit by a tear gas shell fired by police.

Ashique was a member of the BNP's Bhairab municipality ward-7 unit.

Yesterday, long-haul bus services remained mostly suspended across the country. However, some buses operated on local and regional routes.

The blockade significantly reduced river traffic. Train services remained almost normal.

More vehicles plied the streets of the capital yesterday compared to the previous day. Most of the offices and a few educational institutions were open.

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Karnaphuli, two trucks in Rangunia and Sitakunda of Chattogram, two in Bogura, a bus in Gazipur and a motorcycle Dinajpur's Parbatipur.

Several other vehicles were vandalised at different places. Police arrested three suspected arsonists in Dhaka and Savar.

In Pabna, unidentified people hurled a crude bomb and brickbats at the Maitree Express near the Ishwardi junction, damaging one of its windowpanes. The incident took place around 12:40pm when the train from Kolkata was heading towards Dhaka.

In Gazipur, Jamaat men attempted to block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Dhirasram area, but police foiled their bid.

The BNP, Jamaat and the former's likeminded parties separately called the three-day countrywide blockade of roads, railways, and waterways protesting police action on their programmes and arrests of their activists.

Two BNP leaders in Kishoreganj and another one in Sylhet were killed on Tuesday, prompting the party to call hartal for yesterday in the two districts.

Police filed three cases accusing 45 named and 1,600 unnamed people of violence in Kishoreganj.

Rafiqul Islam, president of Bhairab upazila BNP, said several party activists, including Ashique, were injured in a clash in Durjoy Mor area on Tuesday when police fired tear gas at the party men.

In Barishal, 19 BNP leaders and activists were arrested.