Are we doomed to repeat past mistakes?

Bangladesh seems to be stuck in that phase of a nation's life where—clichéd as it may sound—the more things change, the more they stay the same. The same dreadful history of confrontational politics keeps repeating itself, leaving in its wake piles of bodies, charred properties, and unimaginable public suffering. All because politicians cannot agree on the modus operandi of holding an election.

Could BNP have avoided violence on Oct 28?

BNP's three-day "blockade" programme, coming hot on the heels of its October 28 rally in Dhaka that ended halfway amid violent clashes and dispersals, has come with little surprise, as far as violence or disruption is concerned. On the first two days, according to media reports, there have been at least four deaths, and many injuries, caused by clashes between BNP, Awami League, and the police. A number of vehicles have been torched. Long-haul bus services have remained mostly suspended. Streets in major cities have mostly worn a deserted look, although most offices have remained open. People are trying to come to terms with this dangerous addition to the constant struggle that life already is in today's Bangladesh.

Where do we go from here?

It's really a rock-and-a-hard-place situation for them, and the fact that there is no hint yet about Awami League and BNP finding common ground in peace—not just in electoral matters—suggests that there will be no imminent relief for them. On Tuesday, the prime minister again snubbed calls for talks with BNP, reiterating her decision to hold the upcoming election under the incumbent government. Conversely, there is an air of finality in BNP's resolve as well, as it pushes ahead with its one-point movement demanding a neutral election-time government. The unwavering stance of both camps, and the measures they are taking to advance it, seem only to be contributing to further public suffering.

BNP rally disrupted by violence, BNP rally foiled amid violence, Violence disrupts BNP rally, Law enforcers' clash with BNP, Policeman killed at Dainik Bangla crossing, Clash between police and BNP activists,
Compromise, not violence, must be the way out

We must remind Awami League, as the ruling party, that the burden of breaking through the impasse falls primarily on it. It must help create the conditions in which the opposition feels welcome to engage peacefully. Indiscriminately arresting rival leaders or drowning them under legal cases does not exactly inspire confidence. But in the end, it needs the cooperation of both camps to resolve this crisis. We urge our warring political parties to give peaceful negotiation—not vitriolic rhetoric—a chance. They owe this much to the public whom they want so bad to represent and draw their power from.

