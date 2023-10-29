Compromise, not violence, must be the way out

Saturday’s violence may only be a premonition of much worse days to come

It seems what we feared ahead of the rallies in Dhaka has, in fact, come true: our capital city turned into a battlefield on Saturday as BNP activists and police clashed, leading to at least two deaths. Subsequently, BNP and Jamaat called a countrywide hartal separately, during which more violence ensued and three more people died. We offer our condolences to the victims, and condemn the unwarranted violence, which has now pushed the country towards a greater uncertainty. Unless the political parties see reason and abandon their politics of confrontation, we fear the situation will only get worse in the coming days. This is in no way desirable for the people, or the economy, which is already reeling from multiple internal and external shocks.

According to our reports, following clashes earlier on Saturday, police opened blank fire and hurled sound grenades as they approached the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan from two sides at around 3pm. While we in no way condone the violence and vandalism carried out by BNP men throughout the day, we see no justification in the law enforcement completely dislodging the BNP rally, attended by tens of thousands of people, after the elaborate drama in granting permission to hold the event. The close proximity in which the BNP and AL rallies were held—with members of both parties running wild on adrenaline—was a recipe for disaster to begin with, and the government should have been prepared to handle any possibility of a clash breaking out between the two sides calmly and without major disruptions. That it was unable—or perhaps unwilling—to do so speaks to their failure. The government has categorically refused to recognise BNP's right to organise as a political party and found different ways to thwart its demonstrations over the months, while, ironically, it had no issues allowing Jamaat to hold its programmes peacefully at its desired venue on Saturday.

As for the BNP, it seems to have walked right into the trap set by the ruling party. By partaking in violence—including the death of a policeman and brutal attacks on journalists—the BNP members have dented their moral high ground and given the ruling regime an excuse to arrest and harass their leaders and activists—many, no doubt, on trumped up charges. We are also concerned by reports of arson attacks on buses during the hartal on Sunday. We do not want the BNP to revert to its pre-2014 tactics of launching widespread violence, in which ordinary people were the worst sufferers. It must remember that the key to a successful mass movement lies in taking the public along with them—not in alienating them. Meanwhile, there should be an independent investigation into whether the BNP is responsible for the attacks to begin with.

Both parties must share the blame for their refusal to engage in a constructive dialogue to end the current impasse regarding an election-time government. Saturday's violence may only be a premonition of much worse days to come if they don't resolve the differences in a civil manner. We have repeatedly urged our political parties to reconsider their uncompromising stances, for the greater good of the nation, and we are frustrated that they are bent on pushing the country and its people towards an uncertain and violent future.