Traffic increases on second day

Dhaka city witnessed a significant increase of vehicular movement on the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Many public and private vehicles were seen plying the roads, creating traffic congestion at some places.

While visiting Shewrapara, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Banani, Bijoy Sarani, Moghbazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh and Paltan, our reporter found an increase in public transport vehicles.

Delwar Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw passenger from Farmgate, said it took him a long time to reach Jahangir Gate from Bijoy Sarani Signal.

"On other days of blockade, I didn't have to wait at signals, but today there is more traffic on the roads," he said.

Adnan Sezan, a motorcycle rider, also expressed frustration about the overcrowded roads.

"I have been waiting at Kawran Bazar signal for 15 minutes. I thought I wouldn't have to wait at any signal [due to blockade], but today the picture is different," he said.

Presence of law enforcement members were seen at almost all intersections.

Photo: Dipan Nandy

Various modes of transport including buses, minibuses, auto-rickshaws, cargo-carrying minitrucks, motorcycles, and private cars were operating in Jatrabari, Shanir Akhara, Rayerbazar, Matuail, and Signboard.

However, multiple buses were spotted waiting for passengers at the Jatrabari bus stop.

Kazi Mahbub Hasan, who was waiting at Jatrabari intersection to go to his workplace in Paltan, said, "I think the situation is more normal today than it was during last week's blockade. Buses are arriving one after another."

However, driver Shahjahan of Gabtoli Link Paribahan operating on the Gabtoli route, said, "There are more buses on the road today. But there aren't many passengers."

Operation of inter-district bus services, meanwhile, was sporadic. Only three buses departed from the Sayedabad bus terminal till 10:30am.

A significant presence of law enforcement personnel was observed in and around Jatrabari.

There was also a big showdown of the ruling party men in Jatrabari intersection.