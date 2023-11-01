PM snubs calls for talks with BNP

Says polls to be held on time; ‘arsonists to be punished’

Is Biden holding a dialogue with Mr Trump? The day Biden and Mr Trump will hold talks, I will do also. — Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Ruling out the possibility of any dialogue with the BNP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the people don't want any dialogue with the "killers".

Speaking at a press conference at the Gono Bhaban, she also reaffirmed that the next general election will be held on time and no one can stop it.

The event was organised to brief the media about the outcome of the PM's recent visit to Belgium, reports UNB and BSS.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, denounced the recent terror activities carried out by the BNP-Jamaat in the name of an anti-government movement.

She said the BNP has once again proved through "resorting to violence" on October 28 that it is a "terrorist" party.

The premier threatened to go tough on the BNP if it didn't stop violence. She said those who burn buses would be identified, arrested, and punished.

"I think the hands they use to set a bus on fire should be burned immediately. If this is done, they will get a lesson, else not," the PM said responding to a query.

Hasina said if the BNP don't stop, they will face the consequences. "Things won't be allowed to go unpunished. The BNP is a terrorist party. As a terrorist party, they need to get a good lesson."

The PM accused the BNP of wanting to create an unusual situation in the country ahead of the national election. "The BNP actually does not want an election. They want to create an unusual situation."

Responding to a query about the proposal by US Ambassador Peter Haas about dialogue without preconditions, Hasina said, "With whom the dialogue should be held? Is Biden holding a dialogue with Mr Trump? The day Biden and Mr Trump will hold talks, I will do also."

"Let him [Peter Haas] have dinner and talks," she said.

The AL chief blasted the international organisation of journalists for being silent over the attack on 40-45 journalists by "BNP men" on October 28.

Talking about the polls-time government, Hasina said the full cabinet will carry out only the routine works during the next parliamentary polls.

"We are not going to form an election-time government. Rather, the incumbent cabinet will continue doing routine works to run the country during the polls. The work of the government is hindered if the size of cabinet is cut," she said referring to the 2014 and 2018 elections.

The PM said they also followed the same system in 2018 although a polls-time cabinet was formed in 2014 comprising representatives of different political parties.

Hasina said the ministers can't enjoy the government's facilities after the announcement of the election schedule and the submission of nomination papers by candidates as per the Representation of the People Order (RPO). "They will have to seek votes just as a candidate."

She said Bangladesh would follow the election-time government system like those of Australia, Canada, India, England and other countries having parliamentary democracy.

Blasting the BNP, the PM said they attacked the police hospital and killed people like the Israelis did in Palestine. "There is no difference between the BNP and Israel as the brutality of the attack was the same."

She criticised the BNP for not making any statement protesting the Israeli attack on Palestine.

Hasina said the BNP won't be able to stop the next general election by resorting to violence like they couldn't in 2014 and 2018.

About unrest at some garments factories, the premier asked the garment workers to refrain from violence as negotiations over re-fixing their minimum wages are underway.

She said her government on three occasions raised the workers' minimum wages to Tk 8,300 from only Tk 1,600 in just 14 years.

Terming the loss of two livers very unfortunate, the PM asked the workers to refrain from such activities as they would be the ultimate sufferers due to the destruction in their workplaces.

About the price hike of essentials, Hasina said she has already directed the authorities concerned to take action against the hoarders rather than against retailers.

She said the commodity prices are raised artificially. The hoarders don't want to reduce the prices though many commodities start rotting, the PM added.

Describing the outcome of her recent visit to Belgium, Hasina termed the visit "very successful". "The partnership with the European Union has reached a new height during the visit."

She said Bangladesh has been assured of cooperation to continue enjoying its business facilities in the European Union.

The PM said during her visit Bangladesh signed several agreements with European Investment Bank and European Commission under which Bangladesh would get €477 as loan and grants in renewable energy and social sectors.