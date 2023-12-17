JP will participate in Jan 7 polls: Chunnu

The Jatiya Party today announced that it would take part in the January 7 national election.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu made the announcement during a press briefing at the party chairman's office in the capital's Banani around 3:50pm.

He added that they would contest the 12th parliamentary election in 283 constituencies.

The secretary general of the main opposition in parliament said that the government and the Election Commission had assured them that the polls would be free and fair.

Since morning today, the last day of withdrawing nomination papers ahead of the national election, several hundred leaders and workers of Jatiya Party were protesting in front of the JP chairman's office in the capital's Banani.

Chanting different slogans against participating in the national election, they demanded that the party boycott the election.

Awami League and Jatiya Party sources earlier said that JP wants the ruling party to withdraw the nomination papers of candidates with the boat symbol in at least 35 constituencies. Apart from this, JP wants independent candidates of Awami League to withdraw from the candidacy.

Series of meetings were held in the last few days between the leaders of the two parties on seat sharing.

Additional members of police took position inside and outside the JP chairman's Banani office since the morning.

Amid protest of JP supporters, the party's Chairman GM Quader entered the office around 11:30am.

By that time, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, JP Co-Chairpersons ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Salma Islam and Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman reached the JP office.

As soon as the leaders reached the office, the anger of the protesting JP leaders and activists only seemed to heighten and they started chanting slogans against participating in the election.

Several eyewitnesses said that immediately after GM Quader entered the office, journalists tried to talk to him.

At that time, he said, "I will not take the poor number of seats". After saying this, he went into his office room.

After the leaders of the Jatiya Party went to the office, police officials including the in-charge of Banani Police Station reached there and entered the office. Some of the police officials entered the JP chairman's room and some entered the JP secretary general's office room.

The JP leaders and activists outside the office kept protesting.

No leaders and activists were allowed to enter the JP chairman's room.

Around 1:00pm, Chunnu at a short press briefing told reporters around 1:00pm that the party would announce in the afternoon whether it will participate in the election.

Chunnu also said that the JP chairman was holding a meeting with the party's senior leaders.