Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:41 PM

Mutual Trust Bank to buy land for Tk 108 crore to build corporate headquarters 

Star Business Report
Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:37 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:41 PM

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) said today that it plans to construct its corporate head office on a three-bigha plot of land, which it will purchase for Tk 108 crore. 

The private commercial bank's corporate head office will be located in Beraid,Badda, Dhaka, as approved by the MTB board yesterday. The cost of each katha of land will be Tk 1.8 crore.

The bank said that this decision is pending approval from the relevant authorities. 

MTB, which reported increased earnings for the January-March period, said that its earnings per share rose to Tk 0.78 in the first quarter, up from Tk 0.68 a year ago.

MTB's profit surged by 21 percent year-on-year to Tk 286 crore in the financial year ending in December 2023.

The bank also experienced a growth in its net operating cash flow during this period.

MTB shares fell by 0.68 percent to Tk 14.60 as of 12:04 pm today on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, which continued to suffer losses, extending the previous day's downturn.

১৭ মিনিট আগে
