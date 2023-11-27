Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:58 PM

Elections

JP announces list of candidates for 2024 national polls

Jatiya Party logo

Jatiya Party announced its candidates for 289 constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections this afternoon.

Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu, party's secretary, announced the names of the candidates during a press briefing at the party chairman's office in Banani.

Among the candidates JP chairman GM Quader will contest from Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-17.

Full list of Jatiya Party candidates for 2024 national polls

His wife, JP MP from reserved seats, Sherifa Quader, will contest from Dhaka-18.

However, JP didn't give nomination to any of its leaders to contest from Mymensingh-4 as the party's chief patron and opposition leader Raushan Ershad have been vying from this constituency in the previous elections.

However, this year, she is yet to get nomination paper to contest the January 7 polls.

Her son and a JP MP Rahgir Almahe Ershad was not given nomination.

Comments

