Islami Bank Bangladesh’s full-year profit rises to Tk 635 crore, highest since 2019

Islami Bank Bangladesh recorded a profit of Tk 635.33 crore in 2023, the highest since 2019.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share increased to Tk 3.95 in 2023 from Tk 3.83 the previous year, according to a stock exchange filing. The board of the bank has approved a 10 percent cash dividend, the same since 2016.

Islami Bank's net operating cash flow per share was a loss of Tk 10.63 in 2023, compared with a loss of Tk 55.68 a year earlier.

The bank said that its cash and cash equivalent balance is Tk 21,948.35 crore as of December 2023.

The annual general meeting of the bank will take place on June 25.

Islami Bank Bangladesh was established in 1983. The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 1,609.99 crore and it has 394 branches, 249 sub-branches and 2,771 agent banking outlets across the country, according to its website.

Shares of Islami Bank were unchanged at Tk 32.6 as of 12:04 pm today on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.