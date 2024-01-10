Bangladesh heading towards one-party state: Trinamool BNP

The country is moving towards a one-party state, Trinamool BNP Secretary General Advocate Taimur Alam Khandakar said today.

"The recently concluded 12th national election was an election of 'government vs government' and so it seems to us that Bangladesh is moving towards a one-party state," he said.

He came up with the comment before the reporters in front of the office of Narayanganj superintendent of police around 1:00pm.

Earlier, he filed a written complaint to the SP about an attack on female activist of his party after the polls.

Replying to a question, he said they will call all the candidates of Trinamool BNP to Dhaka and will sit with the party chairman. After that his party will present the official statement about the polls, he added.

"But we will never join such an arranged election again. The candidates of 'boat' symbol and the independents both were from the government," he also said.

The Trinamool BNP will be on the streets as they were before, he added.

Taimur participated in the 12th parliamentary election from Narayanganj-1 constituency. Awami League candidate Golam Dastagir Gazi was elected fourth time in a row from the area.