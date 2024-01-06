AL’s independent rivals in polls: 18 ministers face stiff challenge

The fate of at least 18 cabinet members hangs in the balance as they are facing strong challenges from "Awami League independents" in tomorrow's polls.

Around 70 "AL independents" have a higher chance of victory than their party-nominated candidates while over 40 incumbents, who have the party ticket, are neck and neck in their races with their AL rivals.

AL-nominated candidates might get an easy run in around 110 constituencies as there were no strong independents there.

The Daily Star got these impressions after talking to several AL leaders who are involved in the party campaign.

Among the ministers, Education Minister Dipu Moni is facing a tough challenge from AL independent and former MP Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan in Chandpur-3. AL independent Khalequzzaman Tota is seriously testing Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in Naogaon-1.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed is trying to beat popular AL independent and AL Senior Vice-President of Lalmonirhat Sirajul Haque in Lalmonirhat-2, while Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has a stiff challenge from former MP and district AL President AKMA Abdul Awal in Pirojpur-1.

Two ministers from Gazipur-1 and Gazipur-2 -- Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel -- are in the crosshairs of Kaliakair upazila AL General Secretary Rezaul Karim and former vice president of Gazipur city AL Kazi Alim Uddin.

"AL independent" and immediate past Monohardi upazila parishad chairman Saiful Islam Hiru is getting voters' support more than his party nominee Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in Narsingdi-4, according to the AL leaders involved in the campaign.

Textile and Jute Minister Gazi Golam Dastagir is facing a strong campaign from party colleague and Rupganj AL General Secretary Shahajahan Bhuiyan in Narayanganj-1.

Voters have a more favourable opinion about independent and Jubo League leader Syed Sayedul Haque Suman than State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali in Habiganj-4 while AL independent and former Singra upazila chairman Shafiqul Islam Shafiq is giving State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Zunaid Ahmed Palak a run for his money in Natore-3.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam is lagging behind in his race against party independent and former general secretary of Charghat upazila AL Rahenul Haque in Rajshahi-6, according to the AL insiders.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has a tough challenge from AL independent and former deputy minister Arif Khan Joy in Netrokona-2.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain is neck and neck with party independent and former Meherpur district AL president Abdul Mannan in the race for Meherpur-1, while State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman will find it difficult to beat two "AL independents" -- former MP Towhid Jung Murad and Ashulia thana unit AL General Secretary Saiful Islam in Dhaka-19.

It will be tough for State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan to defeat "AL independent" and district AL leader Shahinur Rahman Shahin in Jamalpur-2.

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku is in tight spot as AL independent and former minister Abu Sayeed is quite popular in Pabna-1.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar is facing a challenge from party colleague Idris Ali in Bagerhat-3 while AL independent Khaled Shawkat Ali is giving Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim a tough time in Shariatpur-2.

On the other hand, AL praesidium member and AL election steering committee co-chairman Kazi Zafarullah is lagging behind party independent Nixon Chowdhury in Faridpur-4, while party praesidium member Abdur Rahman will have to deal with the strong challenge from former BNP leader and newly registered Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) acting chairman Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar in Faridpur-1.

AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das is neck and neck with party independent and immediate past Munshiganj municipality mayor Mohammad Faisal in Munshiganj-3, while AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil is facing a tough challenge from party independent and former lawmaker Iftiquar Uddin Talukder Pintu in Netrokona-3.

It will be hard for AL Organising Secretary Ahmod Hossain to beat "AL independent" Anwar Hossain in Netrokona-5.

Apart from AL and AL independent candidates, several candidates from Trinamool BNP, Kalyan Party, Jatiyo Party (who are loyal to Raushan Ershad), the BNM and former BNP leaders could win.

According to AL sources, they are Krishak Sramik Janata League leader Kader Siddiqui in Tangail-8, and independent and former AL leader Latif Siddiqui in Tangail-4, and independent and president of a social organisation named Anjumane Al Islah Husamuddin Chowdhury in Sylhet-5, Trinamool BNP Chairperson and former BNP vice-chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury in Sylhet-6, expelled Kalyan Party chairman Major Gen (retd) Syed Mohammad Ibrahim from Cox's Bazar-1, former BNP leader Mohammad Shokrana in Bogura-1, ex-BNP leader Ziaul Haque Mollah in Bogura-4, Sarkar Badol in Bogura-6, former BNP leader Syed Eakramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-2, former BNP leader Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman in Kishoreganj-2, BNM acting chairman and former BNP leader Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar in Faridpur-1, three pro-Raushan JP leaders Rustum Ali Faraji in Pirojpur-3, Mashiur Rahaman Ranga in Rangpur-1, and Ziaul Haque Mridha in Brahmanbaria-2.