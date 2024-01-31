Ensure transparent legal process for arrested political activists, US urges Bangladesh

The US has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for political activists arrested ahead of the national elections.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made the comment at a briefing in Washington DC yesterday when asked what steps the US was taking against the Bangladesh government for undermining democracy.

The journalist also referred to the UN Human Rights Commission's calls for the immediate release of the political activities in Bangladesh detained ahead of the polls.

According to the BNP, the government has arrested some 25,000 opposition members, including BNP leaders, to manipulate the January 7 election.

Miller said, "We also urge the Bangladeshi Government to allow opposition members and media professionals, civil society representatives, to participate meaningfully in the country's democratic process and civic life, and we will continue to engage with the Bangladeshi government to advance that point of view."

He said the US spoke about its concerns about the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh before as they did not find them to be free and fair. The US also expressed concerns with the arrest of thousands of political opposition members in the run-up to those elections.

He said democracy advances peace, prosperity, and security and it is at the centre of the US foreign policy.

"We continue to engage with the Bangladesh government to advance democratic principles, which are key to ensuring peace and prosperity for all Bangladeshis."

He did not make any response to the question regarding The Wall Street Journal reports of India's inclusion in a Canadian inquiry on Bangladesh on election interference, aligning with China and Russia.

The journalist sought Miller's response on India's involvement "to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power" and the critics' claim that the US is pushing back on democracy promotion in Bangladesh due to Indian influence.

Miller said: "So I don't have a response with respect to the Canadian inquiry that you referenced. That's a matter for Canada to speak to."