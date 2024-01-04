National election: How the youth see it

If one visits TSC, Dhaka University now, they will encounter a little red and white banner cheerfully wishing people a Merry Christmas beside the Shantir Paira sculpture. However, what catches the eye even more is the message written in bold and big letters alongside it: "GO VOTE".

Over the past week, The Daily Star correspondents engaged in discussions with 50 students from 10 universities across the country, to observe the pulse of the youth, the primary recipients of this message, centring the upcoming January 7 polls.

Of them, 29 said they will not vote in the election, 13 said they are eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise while the remaining 8 said they are still undecided.

Among the 33 who didn't want to vote, 14 said they are indifferent about the political situation in Bangladesh, while 19 said they won't vote as the election is not participatory.

Among the 50, at least 24 expressed their disapproval of BNP boycotting the polls.

The correspondents also asked respondents if they read Awami League's election manifesto, where the party pledged to involve youth in transforming and developing the country, aiming to create 1.5 crore jobs in the next five years. It mentioned plans to train 31 lakh youth at the district and upazila levels, supporting self-employment initiatives.

However, many have said they were not interested in the manifesto, while some said they welcomed such youth-driven plans.

Ratul Chowdhury, a student of Geology at DU, said , "Election, once a means of holding public representatives accountable, has lost its appeal in the last decade. As a first-time voter, I don't think going to vote will be a productive use of my time."

He said he has not read the AL manifesto.

Some DU BCL activists also talked to this correspondent in TSC. One of them was from Bijoy Ekattor Hall, one from Sir AF Rahman Hall while another was a leader of the DU committee.

They said not only them, but the entire 16 crore population of the country is eagerly waiting to elect their representative in the January 7 polls. They said they condemn the "I hate politics" attitude.

One of them, Sami Azmain Khan, said, "As a first-time voter, I plan to vote based on the candidate in my constituency regardless of my political affiliation."

They said the initiative to establish a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041 is timely and easily implementable if the current government remains in power until then.

Meanwhile, Aminul Islam Emon of Bangladesh Students Union, said he won't vote as the current government is "staging a drama" in the name of election.

Md Mostakim, an economics department student at DU, Tanjila Tasnim, studying Mass Communication and Journalism, and Ariful Islam, an English language student, also conversed with The Daily Star.

All of them are first-time voters.

"The election lacks participation and is more of a formality; I will certainly not vote. Besides, I haven't observed any capable candidates in my constituency," said Mostakim.

Ariful said, " I was supposed to vote for the first time in national polls, but I feel no excitement as it seems like a fake election with no real impact. It's irrelevant whether my vote is counted or not."

Tanjila too said she won't vote.

A student of IUT, seeking anonymity, said " I have become politically aware since the road safety movement. But I don't think there's freedom of speech in the country. There are consequences for speaking up."

He said he won't vote on January 7.

This newspaper talked with five students of BRAC University at their new campus in Moddho Badda area. Of them, two said they won't vote, while three said they are still deciding.

In East West University, The Daily Star talked to Armanur Rahman, who is willing to vote.

"It's true that the election won't be participatory, but I will vote as it's my first time," he said.

However, Umme Sumaiya of the same university, said she won't vote as the election will neither be free and fair, nor participatory, according to her.

Similarly, most of the students of Jagannath University said they are indifferent.

However, former IUB student of CSE, Md Mahin Rahman, said, "I am eager for the January 7 polls. It's important for us to have our say in the formation of a new government."

Sume Akter, a student of Chittagong University, echoed him. She also said boycotting the polls was a wrong move by BNP.

However, many of her peers said they will not vote.

Muhibullah, a student of Khulna University, said, "How can you call it a participatory election? Even Jatiyo Party posters say they are supported by the Awami League. What kind of opposition are they?"

In Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Shipon, a master's student, said, "The election is not participatory and I don't see a point in voting."

Rimon, a student of Islamic Studies in Rajshahi University, said, "What's happening in the name of election is nothing but drama and eyewash. As a politically aware youth, I will not vote in the upcoming polls."

A survey earlier this year showed 74.2 percent of Bangladeshi youths are willing to cast their votes. However, surveys like this are conducted assuming the polls would be free, fair and participatory.

The same survey showed 71.5 percent of youth do not feel safe to express their opinions publicly.