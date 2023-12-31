Bangladesh may become isolated if polls not free, fair: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman today said there is a possibility that Bangladesh will be isolated from the world if the upcoming national polls is not free, fair and credible.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of a training programme for executive magistrates in the capital, he said the country's future will be uncertain if the elections were not credible.

"There is a possibility that the country's economy, trade and other aspects can come to a standstill," he said.

"It will not be enough only for us to consider that the elections are free and fair. The whole world is looking at us. If we can't make this election free, fair and acceptable, then our future is uncertain.

"There is a possibility that Bangladesh may be isolated," he said.

"The election must be held in a free, fair and participatory manner at any cost," he said.