‘Independents’ were allowed to race to protect democracy

Hasina tells extended meet of AL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday that her decision to allow party members to run as independents in the recently held national election was necessary to protect democracy.

"If the election was not open to all [AL members], then not only would the election have come under question, but the country's democracy would have been stolen too. And Bangladesh's target of achieving the status of a developing country would have been foiled," she said.

The premier made the remark while delivering her introductory speech at an extended meeting of the Awami League at her official residence, Gono Bhaban.

Around 3,500 AL leaders attended the programme, reports UNB. They included members of the central working committee; leaders of the advisory council and national council; leaders of metropolitan, district, upazila, and municipality units; party and independent lawmakers; city and municipality mayors; chairmen of district and upazila councils; presidents and general secretaries of front organisations.

The meeting began at 10:30am with AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Asserting the fairness and transparency of the 12th parliamentary election, the AL chief challenged critics to present concrete evidence if they had doubts.

She pointed out that there have been elections in developed countries that have yet to receive acceptance from losing parties.

Hasina claimed, "There was an attempt to prevent the election from taking place so that questions could be raised after the election.

"But, the election in Bangladesh was fair. Public administration, the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and all those involved in the election have performed their duties impartially."

The AL president urged everyone to put the rivalry between the party's nominated candidates and its independents behind them.

"Let's forget all that happened. Everyone must work together and move forward by keeping trust and faith in the people. We are here to solve any issues that may arise, and the central committee will take care of them."

Hasina said that her party has also opened the upcoming upazila elections for all her party members to make them participatory.

"We'll see who worked for the people while in power over the last 15 years and who failed to deliver. And we'll see who the people accept," she said

The PM issued a warning against any sort of conflict in the upcoming local government elections.

"We do not want any type of confrontation. Those responsible, no matter who they are, will face severe consequences," she stated.

Criticising the opposition, Hasina said, "Earlier, BNP committed arson secretly. But they are now doing that publicly and even taking pictures of it."

"Make sure these cases go to trial and punishment be given accordingly," she added.