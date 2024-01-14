AL’s total vote dips, JP’s lowest since 1991

Awami League bagged less votes in the January 7 national polls compared to the previous two general elections, according to Election Commission data.

AL fielded candidates in 264 seats and won 226, with 66 percent votes (around 3.30 crores) in its favour out of the total 4,99,65,467 votes cast in the 12th national elections.

The party got 74.22 percent and 72.14 percent of the casted votes in 2018 and 2014 elections respectively.

Meanwhile, Jatiyo Party got only 4.33 percent of the votes cast on January 7, the party's lowest vote count since 1991.

Also, 58 independents winning in the polls, who were actually AL men, bagged another 9.59 percent votes.

Election experts opined that AL's votes should be counted by adding the total votes for its candidates as well as those bagged by the party's independent candidates.

A ruling party gets the majority of votes if the election is held under a political government, since it gets support from administration, said Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik.

The 2014 election was highly debated both nationally and internationally as 153 lawmakers were elected unopposed, after it was boycotted by BNP in demand for polls under a caretaker government. Only 12 parties took part in that election.

The 2018 election, despite being a participatory one, faced allegations of widespread electoral fraud on the previous night of polls.

In 2008, 2001, 1996 June and 1991 elections, held under caretaker governments, AL bagged 48, 40, 37 and 30 percent votes respectively. AL won in 2008 and 1996.

This time, JP won only 11 seats despite fielding 264 candidates, while ruling AL withdrew its candidates from 26 seats in support of JP.

A staggering 236 JP candidates even lost their deposits, as they bagged even less than one-eighth of the total votes casted in their respective constituencies.

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain said this proves that JP is losing its popularity.

The party got 5.38 percent and 7 percent votes in 2018 and 2014 elections respectively.

In 2008, 2001 and 1996 June and 1991 elections held under caretaker government, JP bagged 7.04, 7.25, 16.40 and 11.92 percent votes respectively.

JP is on the verge of extinction as a political entity, and is now depending on others to join polls and win it, said Badiul Alam.

JP chairman GM Quader, however, said his party's popularity is not receding and attributed the polls debacle to "ballot stuffing and widespread irregularities".