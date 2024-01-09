PM pays homage to Bangabandhu after election victory

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after her party's landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu inside the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana later also separately placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait.

Daughter of the Prime Minister Saima Wazed and son of Sheikh Rehana, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, were present on the occasion.

After laying the wreath, Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister along with Sheikh Rehana and Saima Wazed went to the Banani graveyard and paid tributes to August 15 martyrs.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time. They also spread flower petals on the graves there.

Hasina and Rehana also prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

Saima Wazed and Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present on the occasion.

At the Banani graveyard, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

Ruling Awami League (AL)-backed candidates won in 222 seats in the voting, while independent candidates, most of them allied to AL, won 62 seats.

Besides, Jatiya Party got victorious in only 11 seats and three single candidates from three parties – Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod and Bangladesh Kalyan Party— secured victory in their respective constituencies.