Oath-taking ceremony of members of the 12th parliament tomorrow

The oath-taking ceremony of elected lawmakers of the 12th national parliament will be held tomorrow.

The ceremony will take place at the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00am, sources at the parliament secretariat said.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oaths.

A gazette notification of MPs-elect is likely to be completed by today.

There is an obligation of taking oath within three days of the gazette notification.

In the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, the ruling Awami League won 222 seats out of 298, while independents won 62, Jatiya Party 11, and Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each.

Polls to one constituency, Naogaon-2, were postponed following the death of a candidate in December.

The Election Commission will announce the result of another constituency, Mymensingh-3, later as polling of one of the centres was withheld, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.