New cabinet to take oath on Thursday

National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 02:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 02:58 PM

The ruling Awami League, which won the 12th parliamentary election on January 7, will take oath as the new government at 7:00pm on Thursday.

Sources in Bangabhaban and the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the development today.

Oath-taking ceremony of members of the 12th parliament tomorrow

If Sheikh Hasina leads the new government, she would be the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term. At the same time, she would be the five-time prime minister of the country.

The current Sheikh Hasina-led government includes 45 ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers. Of them, 24 ministers, including the prime minister are full ministers, 18 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the elected lawmakers of the 12th national parliament will be held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban around 10:00am tomorrow. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oaths.

In the 12th parliamentary election, the ruling Awami League won 222 seats out of 298, while independents won 62, Jatiya Party 11, and Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each.

Polls to one constituency, Naogaon-2, were postponed following the death of a candidate in December.

