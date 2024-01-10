Five Canadian MPs congratulate Hasina on election win

Five Canadian MPs, who are members of the Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group, have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on winning a fifth term in office.

"This is truly an accomplishment for you and your colleagues," they said in a letter to the prime minister on January 8. Foreign ministry circulated it to the media today.

The Canadian MPs are Brad Redekopp, Salma Ataullahjan, Kevin Waugh, Larry Brock and Ken Hardie.

"We look forward to further deepening ties between Canada and Bangladesh and will continue working with you and your government to that end," they said in the letter.

They wished Prime Minister Hasina all the best as she forms the new government and continues guiding the country forward.