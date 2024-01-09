Polls irregularities: EU calls for ensuring timely probe

The European Union has called upon Bangladesh authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities in the spirit transparency and accountability.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the EU, in a statement today said they welcome the agreement of the Bangladesh authorities to make public the upcoming report and recommendations of the EU Election Expert Mission.

"In the same spirit of transparency and accountability, we call upon the relevant authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities," he said.

The EU regrets that not all major parties participated in this election.

The statement said the EU takes note of the outcome of the parliamentary elections held on January 7 and reiterates that the long-term EU-Bangladesh partnership is underpinned by the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The EU condemned the acts of violence that occurred during the electoral period and urges everybody to refrain from violence in the post-election period.

"It is also key that the rule of law, judicial independence, due process and the right to peaceful assembly are respected and upheld in this period and beyond. In this regard, detention of opposition figures is highly concerning."

The EU strongly encouraged all stakeholders to respect political pluralism, democratic values and international human rights standards and to engage in peaceful dialogue.

"It is essential that the media, civil society and political parties can carry out their work without censorship or fear of reprisals."

Borrell said the EU will continue to work with the government of Bangladesh on the priorities that characterise their longstanding relations in the political, human rights, trade and development spheres including the country's possible future access to the GSP+ preferential trade scheme.