India congratulates PM Hasina on election win

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed hope that during the new term of her government, there will be even stronger momentum and growth in the bilateral partnership in support of each other's national development.

He noted that India will continue to support people of Bangladesh in realising their vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous nation, guided by their long-standing friendship and inspired by their shared sacrifices of the Liberation War.