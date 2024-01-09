National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:33 PM

National Election 2024

Maldives president greets Hasina on election win, recognises her commitment to people

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:05 PM
Maldives President Congratulates PM Hasina on Election Victory
Photo: UNB

President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

President Muizzu said under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, the relations between the Maldives and Bangladesh will contribute to mutual prosperity and benefit both nations.

On behalf of the government and people of the Maldives, Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recognising her leadership and commitment to the people of Bangladesh.

In his message, the president highlighted the Maldives' and Bangladesh's longstanding history of close neighbourly relations based on mutual understanding, respect, and shared values.

