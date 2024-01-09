National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 04:57 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

January 7 a 'black day' for country's people: Rizvi

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 04:57 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 05:26 PM
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo

The BNP today said the general election held on January 7 was a "black day for the people of the country", claiming that 95 percent of voters gave a "red card" to the Awami League.

"Through a dummy election, dummy candidates are preparing to lead a dummy parliament. They have no legitimacy," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rizvi said the US, UK and other democratic nations have labelled the election "non-participatory, voter-less and one-sided" in statements.

"The ongoing movement won't stop unless Sheikh Hasina resigns," he added.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary electionboycotting dummy electionRuhul Kabir Rizvi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jatiya Party Poll Withdrawal Over Seat-Sharing

Jatiyo Party MPs-elect won't take oath tomorrow: party official

2h ago

MK Anwar, Rizvi among 26 BNP men cleared of arson attack charge sheet

Rampal poer plant, Bangladesh, Sundarbans, Save the Sundarbans, India, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi,

Madaripur teacher attacker killed to hide facts: Rizvi

HC stays Rizvi’s remand in vandalism case

Oath-taking ceremony of members of 12th parliament tomorrow

Oath-taking ceremony of members of the 12th parliament tomorrow

5h ago
ইসি
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচিত সংসদ সদস্যদের গেজেট প্রকাশে ইসির অনুমোদন

৭ জানুয়ারির জাতীয় নির্বাচন নিয়ে আন্তর্জাতিক সম্প্রদায়ের বক্তব্য নিয়ে কোনো মন্তব্য করবেন না বলে জানান তিনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ঢাকা ৪ এর ফলাফলের গেজেট স্থগিত রাখার নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের

২২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X