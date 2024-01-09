January 7 a 'black day' for country's people: Rizvi

The BNP today said the general election held on January 7 was a "black day for the people of the country", claiming that 95 percent of voters gave a "red card" to the Awami League.

"Through a dummy election, dummy candidates are preparing to lead a dummy parliament. They have no legitimacy," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing today.

Rizvi said the US, UK and other democratic nations have labelled the election "non-participatory, voter-less and one-sided" in statements.

"The ongoing movement won't stop unless Sheikh Hasina resigns," he added.