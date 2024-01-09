Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 10:30 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 11:13 AM

Bangladesh

Reject all forms of violence, UN urges Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 10:30 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 11:13 AM
The United Nations Logo

The UN has called on all parties in Bangladesh to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

Bangladesh’s elections were not free and fair: US

"We have seen the situation that's unfolding there. The Secretary-General continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition's decision to boycott the elections. I mean, all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and arrest of opposition leaders," said Florencia Soto Niño, associate spokesperson for the UN secretary general, in a briefing early today.

Standards of credible, fair competition not consistently met: UK

She said the UN secretary general is obviously concerned about reports of incidents of violence prior to, and during the elections and he calls on all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

"This is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity there," she said.

It is essential that Bangladesh foster an environment of democracy and respect, and reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected, she said.

বিএনপি
|রাজনীতি

আপাতত হরতাল-অবরোধের পরিকল্পনা নেই বিএনপির

আজ ও আগামীকাল গণসংযোগ কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করেছে দলটি।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশে সৃষ্ট পরিস্থিতি দেখছে জাতিসংঘ, সহিংসতা পরিহারের আহ্বান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
