Reject all forms of violence, UN urges Bangladesh

The UN has called on all parties in Bangladesh to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

"We have seen the situation that's unfolding there. The Secretary-General continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition's decision to boycott the elections. I mean, all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and arrest of opposition leaders," said Florencia Soto Niño, associate spokesperson for the UN secretary general, in a briefing early today.

She said the UN secretary general is obviously concerned about reports of incidents of violence prior to, and during the elections and he calls on all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

"This is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity there," she said.

It is essential that Bangladesh foster an environment of democracy and respect, and reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected, she said.