1 killed, 30 hurt in post-polls violence

60 houses, a kindergarten vandalised in 5 districts

One person was killed, at least 30 were injured, while 60 houses, two shops and a kindergarten were vandalised in separate incidents of post-polls violence in five districts yesterday.

In Netrakona's Atpara upazila, a 24-year-old man died yesterday after being attacked during a procession on Sunday night.

Nurul Amin, a supporter of independent MP-elect for Netrakona-3 Iftiqur Uddin Talukder Pintu, was part of the victory procession brought out by Pintu's supporters in Deusree Bazar around 9:00pm.

At that time, some supporters of defeated AL candidate Asim Kumar Ukil launched an attack, leaving around 10 people injured, said Md Lutfar Rahman, additional superintendent of police in Netrakona.

The injured were taken to a local hospital. However, as Nurul's condition deteriorated, he was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and then shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the capital.

He suffered stab wounds in the chest and head, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, adding that Nurul succumbed to his injuries in hospital around 4:00pm yesterday.

No case was lodged till filing the report around 9:00pm yesterday.

In Gaibandha, Saghata Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Alam, a key-campaigner for defeated independent candidate for Gaibandha-5 Farzana Rabbi Bubli, was physically assaulted by rivals yesterday.

Jahangir is also the vice-president of Saghata upazila Jubo League.

According to his family, he, along with his mother and wife, were returning from a relative's funeral. When they reached Bharatkhali area around 4:30pm, some 50 supporters of AL MP-elect Mahmud Hasan Ripon attacked him.

"He was first taken to a local hospital. He then had to be taken to Dhaka as his condition worsened," said Jahura Begum, mother of Jahangir.

Ripon could not be reached over the phone for comments.

Meanwhile, Rakib Hossain, officer-in-charge of Saghata Police Station, said, "We have already identified the attackers and are trying to arrest them."

In Jhenaidah's Sadar upazila, 10 people were injured and 50 houses, belonging to supporters of defeated AL candidate of Jhenaidah-2 Tahjib Alom Siddique, were vandalised allegedly by followers of independent MP-elect Naser Shahriar Zahedi.

Locals and police said that over 100 Zahedi supporters vandalised and looted the homes of Tahjib's supporters in three villages – Barikhali, Hiradanha and Surapara – in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila around 11:00am. At least 10 people, including women, were injured in the violence.

Shaheen Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station, said additional law enforces have been deployed in the villages to avert further violence.

Speaking to The Daily Star, defeated candidate Tahjib said he held discussions with the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner about the incident and they assured him that they will take necessary action in this regard.

Zahedi could not be contacted over phone for comments, despite repeated attempts.

In Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, at least seven Awami League activists and supporters of AL MP-elect of Patuakhali-4 Mohibbur Rahman Muhib were injured in an attack allegedly by their rivals.

According to police, they were on their way to Kalapara upazila's AL office around 10:00am to congratulate Mohibbur on his victory.

"When they reached Tiakhali Hatkhola Bazar, a group attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks, leaving at least seven people injured," said Ali Ahmed, OC of Kalapara Police Station.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

The injured victims alleged the attack was carried out under the directive of Tiakhali Union Parishad Chairman Sujan Molla, also a close aide to defeated independent candidate Mahbubur Rahman.

Sujan could not be reach over phone for comments.

In Jamalpur's Sharishabari upazila, 12 people were injured, while 10 houses, two shops, a kindergarten and two motorbikes were vandalised in four separate incidents of violence.

The attacks were allegedly carried out by supporters of independent MP-elect of Jamalpur-4 Abdur Rashid, targeting followers of defeated AL nominee for the constituency Mahabubur Rahman Helal.

The first incident took place in Bilbalia area around 8:00am, which left six people injured, and five homes, two motorbikes and a tea stall vandalised, alleged Helal.

The second incident took place half an hour later at Bonogram village, where one person was injured and two houses were vandalised.

In the third incident in Adra village, around 10:00am, four people were injured and three houses, a grocery shop and a kindergarten were vandalised.

Later in the evening, Sharishabari municipality's former ward councillor Nurul Islam Sheikh, who was also a campaigner for Helal, was assaulted in Bolardir area, Helal claimed.

"Those who worked for me during the election are being targeted and attacked by the supporters of Abdur Rashid," he told The Daily Star.

However, Abdur Rashid could not be contacted over phone for comments.

Police visited all the spots and are working to prevent further violence, said Mushfiqur Rahman, OC of Sarishabari Police Station.

(Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.)