Standards of credible, fair competition not consistently met: UK

The UK has said that standards of credible and fair competitions were not consistently met during the 12th parliamentary election of Bangladesh.

In a statement, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Spokesperson said the UK noted the results of the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh held on January 7.

"Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," the spokesperson said in a statement early today.

He said the UK is concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before the polling day.

"We condemn the acts of intimidation and violence that took place prior to and during the campaign period. Such conduct has no place in political life, he said.

"Not all political parties took part in the elections. The Bangladeshi people did not therefore have the fullest range of voting options," the spokesperson said.

He further said the UK and Bangladesh share a deep and historic friendship. Creating the conditions for a sustainable political settlement and vibrant civil society will enable long-term growth, he added.

"We encourage all political parties to address their differences and find a common way forward in the interests of the people of Bangladesh. We will continue to support this process."