Mostly ‘free and fair’ but lacked festivity

Say invited foreign observers; urge EC to take action against those involved in polls violence

A section of foreign observers yesterday urged the Bangladesh Election Commission to take strong steps against those involved in electoral violence.

They said the polls were largely free, fair and peaceful, but noted that the abstinence of campaigning from some political parties and non-participation of a major political party made the national polls on January 7 less festive.

The Awami League won the polls that were boycotted by the BNP and its allies.

Over 100 foreign observers, including from the US, Canada, UK, Japan, and India, came to visit Bangladesh at the invitation of the Election Commission and their visits were facilitated by the foreign ministry.

However, the embassies of the US and Canada, and UK High Commission have not sent any official election observers to Bangladesh. Some private citizens were in Bangladesh to observe the election and they spoke for themselves or their organisation, the foreign missions said.

Syed Ali Zahir, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress MP, and other observers condemned the actions of setting fire to a train and damaging polling stations and vehicles, calling for strong measures against the perpetrators upon arriving in Bangladesh on January 5.

Independent observers from the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Japan, Iraq, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Maldives were present.

During their visit, they inspected around 30 polling centers in Dhaka and its vicinity, and claimed to have observed long queues of men and women without any reported obstacles or intimidation.

However, Syed Ali suggested that political party members should refrain from being in or around polling centers to ensure voters cast their ballots without fear.

Responding to a question on how credible the election was, Snehasis Sur, president of Kolkata Press Club, said it was up to the people, media and the political parties of Bangladesh to make assessment of the credibility.

Terry L Easley of the US said, "Considering the overall situation, all the observers present here agree that the 12th National Parliamentary Election of Bangladesh was held peacefully and with the participation of the common people. It was free, fair and very safe."