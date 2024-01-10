Canada expresses disappointment over Jan 7 electoral process

Canada has expressed its disappointment that the electoral process in the January 7 parliamentary election has fallen short of the principles of democracy and freedom upon which Bangladesh was founded.

In a statement today, Global Affairs Canada called on the relevant authorities to work transparently with all parties to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with the interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"Canada commends and supports the democratic aspirations of Bangladeshi citizens and condemns the acts of intimidation and violence that took place ahead and during the elections. We extend our sympathy to all of those who have been affected by the violence that has occurred," the statement said.

Fair elections with a viable opposition, independent democratic institutions and freedom of the press are critical to ensuring a strong and healthy democracy, it said.

"Canada was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Bangladesh in 1971, and remains committed to support the people of Bangladesh in their aspirations for a more stable, prosperous, and democratic future," it added.