National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 03:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 05:34 PM

Nothing to say about int'l community's comments on polls: EC Alamgir

Reclaiming voters’ trust: EC banks on technologies

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said that they would not make any comments regarding statements from the international community regarding the January 7 national election.

When his attention was drawn to the US's comment that the January 7 national election was not "free and fair" and the United Kingdom saying standards of credible and fair competition was not consistently met, Alamgir said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has already made comments about the election.

"We don't have anything to say about it," he said while talking with reporters at his EC office this afternoon.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary electionFree and Fair Bangladesh Election
