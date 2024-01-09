If in doubt, anyone can check EC’s turnout data

Says CEC; EC puts the figure at 41.99pc

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the EC has provided an accurate percentage of the voter turnout in the 12th national polls held Sunday, and it welcomes anyone who wants to challenge the data.

The CEC made the remarks at a media briefing at the Election Commission's (EC) media centre in the capital yesterday afternoon.

According to the final results, a total of 41.99 percent of votes were cast in the national election, the CEC informed.

Habibul estimated the turnout to be 40 percent after the voting came to a close Sunday afternoon.

"However, the figure may change after the counting of votes ends. The voting rate may or may not increase," he said.

Earlier in the day, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said the voter turnout stood at 26.37 percent till 3:00pm, adding that the figure might change as data from all constituencies wasn't available at the time.

Ruling party candidates won 222 seats in Sunday's election, while independent candidates -- most of them allied to AL -- won 62 seats.

Besides, Jatiyo Party won only 11 seats and three candidates from three parties -- Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party-- won one seat each.

The polling was suspended at one centre in Mymensingh-3, causing the results from that centre to be withheld. A fresh election will be held at the centre on January 13.

The election was held in 299 constituencies out of 300, as the EC earlier postponed the election to Naogaon-2 after the death of independent candidate Aminul Haq, a former Awami League leader from the seat.

The Election Commission yesterday said that the postponed election to the seat will be held on February 12.

The EC also said that valid candidates for the seat would not need to collect nomination papers.

New aspirants will be able to collect nomination papers till January 17, scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 25.