Tue Jan 9, 2024 03:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 03:32 PM

Jatiyo Party MPs-elect won't take oath tomorrow: party official

The Jatiyo Party leaders who were elected as members of parliament in the January 7 election are unlikely to take the oath tomorrow, the party insiders said today.

"MPs-elect of our party will not take oath tomorrow. The party's elected lawmakers will hold a meeting tomorrow to decide their course of action," Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the JP, told The Daily Star.

When asked, MP-elect Ruhul Amin Hawlader told The Daily Star that he was yet to get any message from the party high-ups regarding taking oath tomorrow.

JP chairman GM Quader, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Senior Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud are currently at their respective constituencies.

GM Quader and Anisul yesterday said they would return to Dhaka on Wednesday or Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony, for winners of the 12th parliamentary polls, will take place at the Jatiyo Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00am tomorrow, sources at the parliament secretariat said.

