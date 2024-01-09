BNP can't survive if it follows backers' advice: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today said no one could survive in Bangladesh politics if they follow the suggestion of their backers, in an apparent reference to BNP.

"BNP was out to foil the national election [held on January 7]. They have some backers. They don't know the Bangladesh people. It will not be possible to survive in Bangladesh following backers' advice," she said.

The premier said this as the Awami League (AL) leaders and activists gathered at the Gono Bhaban to wish her on her party's landslide victory in the national polls, paving her way to become the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger sister of the prime minister, Sheikh Rehana, presented a flower bouquet to her elder sister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier said that AL has no foreign backers as the people are their strength.

"We have no masters. The people of Bangladesh are our masters and our strength. The people's faith and confidence are our strength," she said.

Despite conspiracies of the BNP-Jamaat clique to thwart the 12th parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina said a free, fair, neutral and participatory election was held with spontaneous participation of the people.

"The January 7 election will be written in golden letter in the history of Bangladesh," she said, extending thanks to the people concerned including the Election Commission, law enforcement forces, and armed forces for holding a wonderful election.

She said the January 7 election was totally free, fair, disciplined, participatory and competitive among the polls held after 1975.

"We have proved that the election can be held in a free and fair manner under the Awami League government," she said.

The prime minister asked the party leaders and workers to work in unison, forgetting everything for the welfare of the country and its people.The AL president said many of the party nominated candidates have been defeated by independent candidates, even though they thought they would win.

Mentioning that conspiracies are being hatched to cash in on the differences between the party men, she said, "So, work shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of the country and its people forgetting everything by showing respect to the people's mandate," she said.

The premier commended the spontaneous participation of women in the election, saying it is the outcome of ensuring women empowerment.

In this connection, she said a 130-year old woman cast her vote for boat in her Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency.

Quoting the aged women, she said, "I want to cast my vote for Sheikh Hasina for the last time."

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP leaders and activists have now become frustrated as their party boycotted the election.

She said that the non-participation of some political parties in election doesn't matter, adding the participation of the masses matters.

"If the people don't want the Awami League in power, we will abide by their mandate," the premier said.

Mentioning that the masses had dislodged the BNP government within one and a half months as they assumed power through rigging votes on February 15, 1996 election.

"The people of Bangladesh never accept any injustice," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her pledge to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041.