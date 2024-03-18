No one can push the country back to darkness: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said BNP and its allies want restoration of the caretaker government system not for the election, but to push the country back to darkness again.

"No one will be able to push the country back to the era of darkness," she declared.

Hasina, president of the ruling Awami League, was addressing a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at its Dhaka district unit office in Tejgaon.

She said Bangladesh is the country of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib who was born to change the fate of the common people.

"And we will bring about that change following his ideals," she said.

The prime minister questioned the logic behind BNP's demand that the repealed caretaker government system is restored to oversee national elections.

"Why do they want that? What's their expectation? In 2008 election there was a caretaker government. In that election they got only 30 seats while Awami League bagged 233 seats," she recalled.

The prime minister said BNP should remember that.

She said while Awami League remains in power the poor get food and shelter.

In the country of Bangabanrhu, no one will remain without a home, address, and land, she said.

The government is implementing programmes to reach this goal, said the PM.

"And that is the thing they [BNP] cannot tolerate. They do not like that the common and poor people live a good life," she said.