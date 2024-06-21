PM leaves for New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left Dhaka for New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 02:03pm.

The flight is scheduled to land at Palam Airport in New Delhi at 04:00pm (New Delhi time).

A high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman will welcome Sheikh Hasina at the airport.

This is the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time.

During the visit, both the premiers will have a tête-à-tête (one to one meeting) followed by delegation level talks, and then Dhaka and New Delhi would sign several agreements and Memorandum of understandings to strengthen the existing bilateral ties further.

Additionally, discussions on a potential trade pact are expected. Over the past decade, numerous cross-border initiatives have been launched as part of a robust regional partnership plan.

This visit will be Sheikh Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

In this (Friday) evening, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister at her place of residence.

Tomorrow, in the morning, red carpet will be rolled out at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by her Indian counterpart through a ceremonial reception where the national anthems of Bangladesh and India will be played. She will also inspect the guard of honour there.

After that, she will go to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi. She will also sign the visitor's book there.

Later on the same day, Hasina will go to Hyderabad House to hold a one-to-one meeting with Modi followed by delegation level talks.

Both will witness the signing ceremony of the MoUs and agreements. After that, both the prime ministers will give their press statements.

Then they will attend a luncheon hosted by the PM Modi in honour of the PM Hasina at Hyderabad House.

In the afternoon, Hasina will call on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his Secretariat.

In the evening she will call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At 6:00pm (Delhi time), the prime minister is expected to depart the India capital from Palam Airport, New Delhi by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which is scheduled to land in Dhaka at about 9:00pm.