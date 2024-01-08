National Election 2024
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Jan 8, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 06:08 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

AL wins 222 seats, independents 62; turnout 41.8pc: CEC

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Jan 8, 2024 05:14 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 06:08 PM
Election result

The Awami League (AL) has won 222 seats out of 298 in the 12th parliamentary election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

The CEC said this at a media briefing at the Election Commission (EC) media centre in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency, Naogaon-2, were postponed following the death of a candidate, he added.

EC will announce the result of another constituency, Mymensingh-3, later as polling of one of the centres was withheld, he mentioned.

The polls of the centre of Mymensingh-3 is scheduled to be held on January 13.

After AL, he said, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 62 seats.

Jatiya Party won 11 seats while Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Workers Party, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each.

He also informed that a total of 41.8 percent votes was cast in the national election.

Kazi Habibul Awal said the voting in 12th Jatiya Sangsad election was comparatively peaceful.

Related topic:
Election resultBangladesh national election result2024 election resultsnational election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

National election 2024: Army deployment from tomorrow

6d ago
The love that people are showing me makes me emotional: Ferdous

The love that people are showing me makes me emotional: Ferdous

6d ago
Mobile internet

Internet and mobile network to be fully operational on election day: EC Secy

1w ago
BNP's mass contact

BNP announces mass contact programme for December 29, 30

1w ago
Polls code violation

Polls code violation: Nurul Islam show caused

1w ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমি প্রতিহিংসাপরায়ণ নই, খোলা মনের উদারপন্থি মানুষ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, এই বিজয় আমার নয়, নির্বাচনে জনগণের বিজয় হয়েছে। আমার দীর্ঘদিনের সংগ্রাম ছিল জনগণের ভোটের অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠার। এই নির্বাচনে সেটা সুষ্ঠুভাবে পরিচালিত হয়েছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ কথা রাখেনি: জি এম কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification