AL wins 222 seats, independents 62; turnout 41.8pc: CEC

The Awami League (AL) has won 222 seats out of 298 in the 12th parliamentary election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

The CEC said this at a media briefing at the Election Commission (EC) media centre in Dhaka.

Out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency, Naogaon-2, were postponed following the death of a candidate, he added.

EC will announce the result of another constituency, Mymensingh-3, later as polling of one of the centres was withheld, he mentioned.

The polls of the centre of Mymensingh-3 is scheduled to be held on January 13.

After AL, he said, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 62 seats.

Jatiya Party won 11 seats while Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Workers Party, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each.

He also informed that a total of 41.8 percent votes was cast in the national election.

Kazi Habibul Awal said the voting in 12th Jatiya Sangsad election was comparatively peaceful.