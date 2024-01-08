India will continue to support Bangladesh’s growth, Modi tells Hasina

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections.

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections," Modi said.

In a message shared on X, formerly known as twitter, the Indian PM said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

In a separate congratulatory letter sent today, Modi expressed confidence that as Prime Minister Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, the historic and close ties between Bangladesh and India will continue to deepen in all areas of partnership.

He affirmed that as a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations and growth.

In the letter, Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity.