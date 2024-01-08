National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 8, 2024 06:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 07:31 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Bangladesh set precedent of free, fair, and neutral polls: Hasina

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 8, 2024 06:31 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 07:31 PM
Sheikh Hasina asks AL men not to bring out victory processions
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Bangladesh Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh has successfully set an example of holding free, fair and impartial polls through yesterday's general election.

"You have come and witnessed how the people vote in our country. We've set a precedent that the election can be free, fair and neutral," she said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The premier made the remarks while exchanging views with local and foreign journalists and election observers at Gono Bhaban complex on the occasion of the 12th parliamentary election.

She said the people elected her party by voting for it in this election. Besides, many independent candidates and some contenders from other parties were elected, she said.

"The people of this country elected them by voting spontaneously. We'd taken all sorts of measures to conduct the election in fair manner as you witnessed it," said Hasina.

She dedicated her party's landslide victory in the election to the people.

"It's not my victory. I think it is a victory of the people," she said amid applause from the audience.

The AL president said she has been struggling to establish the rights (voting rights) of the people for long.

Pointing at BNP, Hasina said a party didn't participate in the election as they are afraid of contesting.

"The parties that were born in the hands of military dictators can't move on their own. They don't have public support. So, they fear the direct election," she said.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, Bangabandhu's grandchildren Saima Wazed and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby were present at the event.

Related topic:
national election 2024Sheikh HasinaBangladesh national election resultelection news
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Polls code violation

Polls code violation: Nurul Islam show caused

1w ago
BNP's mass contact

BNP announces mass contact programme for December 29, 30

1w ago
Sylhet City Corporation election

Will accept results of a fair poll even if I lose: Anwaruzzaman

SCC polls

SCC polls: Festive mood in newly added areas

30 parties to join Jan 7 polls

Up to 40% voter turnout likely in Rajshahi, Sylhet: EC Rashida

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমি প্রতিহিংসাপরায়ণ নই, খোলা মনের উদারপন্থি মানুষ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, এই বিজয় আমার নয়, নির্বাচনে জনগণের বিজয় হয়েছে। আমার দীর্ঘদিনের সংগ্রাম ছিল জনগণের ভোটের অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠার। এই নির্বাচনে সেটা সুষ্ঠুভাবে পরিচালিত হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বর্তমান হজ প্যাকেজ কেন অবৈধ হবে না জানতে চেয়ে হাইকোর্টের রুল

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification