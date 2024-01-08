Bangladesh set precedent of free, fair, and neutral polls: Hasina

Bangladesh Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh has successfully set an example of holding free, fair and impartial polls through yesterday's general election.

"You have come and witnessed how the people vote in our country. We've set a precedent that the election can be free, fair and neutral," she said.

The premier made the remarks while exchanging views with local and foreign journalists and election observers at Gono Bhaban complex on the occasion of the 12th parliamentary election.

She said the people elected her party by voting for it in this election. Besides, many independent candidates and some contenders from other parties were elected, she said.

"The people of this country elected them by voting spontaneously. We'd taken all sorts of measures to conduct the election in fair manner as you witnessed it," said Hasina.

She dedicated her party's landslide victory in the election to the people.

"It's not my victory. I think it is a victory of the people," she said amid applause from the audience.

The AL president said she has been struggling to establish the rights (voting rights) of the people for long.

Pointing at BNP, Hasina said a party didn't participate in the election as they are afraid of contesting.

"The parties that were born in the hands of military dictators can't move on their own. They don't have public support. So, they fear the direct election," she said.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, Bangabandhu's grandchildren Saima Wazed and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby were present at the event.