An exciting time for Cox’s Bazar

Connection to railway grid will boost local economy, tourism

A dream long held by Cox's Bazar residents has finally come true: it is now a part of the country's expanding railway network. On Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102-kilometre rail line between Cox's Bazar and Chattogram's Dohazari municipality, as well as the brand-new Cox's Bazar railway station. With this, not only has the country's foremost tourist destination become more easily accessible, but the whole southeast region is also set to see a boost in trade and connectivity.

The rail link project, the latest among several such communication-related projects inaugurated in recent weeks, is part of an elaborate development scheme focused on Cox's Bazar. Enhanced connectivity will be crucial for transportation of goods to and from Teknaf land port, as well as the growth of local industries including fish, salt, vegetables and dried fruits, according to local business experts. There will be nine railway stations on the route, which means the surrounding areas will also see economic transformation.

The rail link is also expected to be a boon to the coastal district's tourism industry, which in turn will contribute to the local economy. The train fares are set to be much cheaper than bus and air fares on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar routes, offering a more affordable alternative to travellers. As part of the Trans-Asian Railway Network, this rail link is expected to support intra- and inter-regional trade and connectivity as well.

However, like in all communication and infrastructure projects, the quality and consistency of service as well as proper execution of related undertakings are going to determine the success of the railway project. In this regard, the Dhaka-Bhanga rail link via Padma Bridge—which was inaugurated on October 10—serves as a test case for the authorities. That rail link has 12 stations on the route that are not equipped with enough manpower to handle traffic; seven of them don't even have station masters. Because of that, not only is passenger service hampered, but there is an increased risk of accidents. We hope that the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route will not be marred by similar inadequacies.

On Saturday, the PM also laid the foundation for the first terminal of the country's first deep sea port in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali. With this and several other megaprojects underway, this rail link is a major step towards making Cox's Bazar an important investment, trade and connectivity hub. We believe that, once finished and fully operational, all these will bring significant changes to the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

