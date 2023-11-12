Cox’s Bazar linked to rail grid now

PM opens 102km line from Ctg, 14 other projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves to locals who have gathered along the rail line to greet her on her way to Ramu from Cox’s Bazar by a train yesterday. Photo: BSS

The much anticipated railway line between Chattogram's Dohazari and Cox's Bazar was opened yesterday, ushering in a new era in trade and connectivity to the region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it amid much fanfare in Cox's Bazar.

The 102-km dual gauge single line marks the establishment of the first rail link to the southeast coast.

"I am so delighted today as Cox's Bazar has come under the railway network. This is a day to feel proud of," the PM said while inaugurating the rail line and the oyster-shaped Cox's Bazar Railway Station.

"I made a promise. I am happy that I have been able to fulfil it," she said.

She urged everyone to take proper care of the facilities.

In the evening, the premier inaugurated 14 completed development projects including the Matarbari ultra-super-critical coal-fired power plant project, and laid foundation stones for four other projects including the first terminal of the country's first deep sea port in Matarbari.

In the last two months, the PM opened the Dhaka-Bhanga Rail Line via Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram, and Metro Rail's Agargaon to Motijheel section.

The premier reached Cox's Bazar around 10:45am, reports BSS.

Colourful posters, placards, festoons and banners welcoming the premier were everywhere in Cox's Bazar, where a festive mood prevailed throughout the day.

After inaugurating the railway line, the PM bought a ticket at the six-storey railway station and took the first train from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram.

She waved a green flag and blew a whistle before boarding the specially decorated train. During the journey, she exchanged pleasantries with her co-passengers.

The 102km Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is part of the Trans-Asian Railway Network. There are nine new stations on the route.

The government backed out from constructing the rail line to the Ghundum border because Myanmar did not take any step to build a rail line to its border, said a source.

The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, was supposed to be done in 2013. But it was delayed due to various reasons.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Friday said train services on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route would begin on December 1.

The intercity train which will operate on the route will take approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Cox's Bazar from Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station with stops only at Dhaka airport and Chattogram stations.

The train will leave Dhaka at 10:30pm and reach Cox's Bazar at 6:40am, and leave Cox's Bazar at 1:00pm and reach Dhaka at 9:10pm.