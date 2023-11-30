Cox’s Bazar Rail Station: A modern marvel awaits travellers

The recently constructed Cox's Bazar rail station aims to attract more tourists to the country's renowned destination, the Cox's Bazar sea beach.

Designed to be a tourist attraction in its own right, the station is set to enhance the charm of the beach city. With thousands of daily visitors, the station has quickly become a hub of recreation for both locals and tourists.

Following the inauguration on November 11 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the "Cox's Bazar Express" is set to be operational from December 1, according to Md Tajul Islam, the station master of Cox's Bazar Rail Station.

The inaugural train is scheduled to depart from Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm, and all tickets for the first three days in both directions have already been sold, he added.

UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE

Nestled on a 29-acre expanse in Chanderpara, under the Jhilongjha union in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila, stands the station, located six kilometres from the district town.

The six-storey building, covering 1.87 lakh square feet, captivates visitors with its unique exterior, shaped like an oyster shell.

The canopy serves a dual purpose -- not only enhancing the station's aesthetic appeal but also effectively cooling the building, ensuring proper air circulation, and welcoming ample natural light, according to the project engineers.

Adding to the visual allure, a variety of coloured lights grace the front of the building, providing an artistic perspective to the station's entrance.

AVAILABLE SERVICES

Next to the main entrance, a guide board directs visitors to various services on different floors of the station.

On the first level, one will find ticket counters, arrival and VIP lounges, ATM booths, a pharmacy, post office, railway service office, children's care centre, information booth, and luggage lockers.

The second level offers a departure lounge, locker room, prayer space, shops, and a cafe.

Levels 3 to 6 house a shopping mall and food court, a five-star overnight stay option with dining, office spaces and restaurants, and a multipurpose hall, respectively.

Travelers arriving at Cox's Bazar by overnight train can conveniently store their belongings in lockers and explore the beach and other tourist spots during the day before catching a night train back to Chattogram or Dhaka.

The station is equipped with ample amenities, including escalators, lifts, and refresh rooms for men, women, and those with physical disabilities.

Accessing any of the three platforms is made easy with a footover bridge connected to escalators, staircases, and a ramp bridge facilitating movement between platforms.

Md Taijul Islam, senior engineer of Max Infrastructure Limited, construction partner of the project, said the newly constructed rail station boasts modern facilities comparable to those found in international airports.

Sona Ali, a Saudi expatriate from Baharchara in Teknaf, expressed happiness upon visiting the station yesterday, noting the significance of such a structure in Cox's Bazar.

He mentioned that he can now proudly inform his foreign friends that Bangladesh has a rail station equipped with modern facilities.

The construction work of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway project at Tk 18,034 crore, started in July 2018 with the involvement of Chinese contractors from China Railway Engineering Corporation, Tama Construction Company, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, alongside Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure Limited.

As part of the fast-track initiatives of the government, the railway station's construction, a component of the larger project, comes with a price tag of Tk 215 crore.