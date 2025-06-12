Yunus 'lost all options', flew to London to meet Tarique: BNP's Fazlur Rahman

BNP chairperson's adviser Fazlur Rahman said Yunus had flown to London to meet BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, as he has exhausted all his options in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while addressing an Eid reunion and cultural evening organised by Boribari Union BNP at the Boribari High School ground in Itna upazila of Kishoreganj last evening.

"I said that a snake straightens up when it goes into its hole. After losing all his options in Bangladesh, now Prof Yunus has taken a 12-hour flight to London to talk to our leader Tarique Rahman to find a way forward," he said.

"Even 15 days ago, Prof Yunus did not give one hour of time even after BNP asked for time for six days.

"That discussion with Tarique Rahman will be on Friday. I hope Yunus will speak honestly and truthfully. Our leader Tarique Rahman has all the power and qualities to run Bangladesh," he said.

Fazlur Rahman also said, "Prof Yunus, you are nine years older than me, you are my mentor. You are a Nobel laureate. I hope you will save this country through discussions with Tarique Rahman. I do not want to protest anymore."

"Now only the people of Bangladesh want to vote. People could not vote for MPs in 2014, the Awami League voted on their own, no one contested. In 2018, Sheikh Hasina swore in her father's name, saying that she would hold fair elections. But on election day, it was seen that she was voting the day before at night. And in 2024, they elected as a dummy."

He also said, "I am anti-Razakar. If no one likes me for this, don't vote for me. I don't want votes."

District BNP Vice President lawyer Umme Kulsum and former chairman of Itna Upazila Parishad, District BNP Joint General Secretary lawyer Aminul Islam Ratan, spoke as special guests at the Eid reunion programme, presided over by Boribari Union BNP President Habibur Rahman.

Other local BNP leaders were also present.