JP wants to play the opposition's role in 12th parliament: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today said JP wants to play the role of an opposition party in the 12th parliament formed through the January 7 national election.

"We were in the opposition bench and this time too we want to stay in the opposition," he told reporters after taking oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

"We want to play a people-oriented role and raise people's interest issue in parliament," he also said.

Asked about JP's debacle in the 12th parliamentary election, GM Quader said, "January 7 election was not held in a proper manner. In some cases, the election was held properly but in many cases the polls were not held properly.

"I don't believe our popularity is less or that Jatiyo Party doesn't have base among people. I think vote result was not reflected properly in the election," he added.

Asked about protest of many JP men in front of the Jatiya Party chairman's office at the city's Banani while the newly elected MPs were taking oath, GM Quader said, "Some people are staging this protest to raise questions against the party and to malign our image.

"What was done regarding participating in the election was done through discussing with all leaders of the party. You know everything does not happen the same way all the time," GM Quader added.