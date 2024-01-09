Now Jatiyo Party says its elected MPs will take oath tomorrow

In a typical show of flipflop decision, Jatiyo Party this evening said MPs-elect of the main opposition party will take oath tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, a central leader of JP chairman's office said the party's MPs-elect will not take oath tomorrow at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

"Elected MPs of Jatiyo Party will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide their next course of action regarding taking oath," JP joint office secretary Mahmud Alam told The Daily Star in the morning.

Hours after, JP in a release said the party has cancelled its earlier declared meeting on Thursday and decided that the party's MPs-elect will take oath tomorrow.

Undersigned by Mahmud Alam, the party also asked all its MPs-elect to remain present at the office of the deputy leader of the opposition at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.