Anyone can challenge turnout count: CEC

Anyone can challenge the percentage of voter turnout in the 12th national polls held yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"If anyone thinks that the number of votes has been increased, you are most welcome to check it and test our honesty," he said.

The CEC made the remarks at a media briefing at the Election Commission (EC) media centre in Dhaka this afternoon.

"The percentage we received at the middle of the day or just after the end of voting, that definitely won't reflect the real scenario," he said.

According to the final results, a total of 41.8 percent vote was cast in the national election, the CEC informed.

Ruling party candidates won in 222 seats in yesterday's voting, while independent candidates - most of them allied to AL- won 62 seats.

Besides, Jatiya Party won in only 11 seats and three single candidates from three parties - Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party- secured victory in their respective constituencies.

Yesterday's balloting was held in 299 constituencies out of 300 as the Election Commission earlier postponed the election to Naogaon-2 following the death of a candidate.