Bhutan congratulates PM Hasina

Bhutan has congratulated Prime Minister and Awami league President Sheikh Hasina for the landslide victory in the 12th National Parliamentary Election of Bangladesh.

The 4th King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, sent a letter of congratulations to the prime minister through the Ambassador of Bangladesh in Bhutan, Shib Nath Roy.

In the letter, he mentioned that under her dynamic and strong leadership, Bangladesh has enjoyed peace, stability and unprecedented economic development.

He also termed Bhutan as a "close friend" and rejoiced with the people of Bangladesh on this occasion.

In the congratulatory letter, the King of Bhutan also expressed his confidence that the close and special relations between Bhutan and Bangladesh will further be strengthened.