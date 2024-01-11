Xi congratulates Hasina on re-election as PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Bangladesh are neighbours with long-established friendship, according to a message sent to Shaikh Hasina today.

Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results, Xi said in the message.

"China and Bangladesh firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests, and jointly pursue the development and revitalisation of each country, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples," he further said.

Xi expected that China and Bangladesh would make joint efforts to further implement the important consensus he reached with Sheikh Hasina in Johannesburg, South Africa, last August, enhance political mutual trust, promote traditional friendship, further synergize development strategies, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier of State Council Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister, saying China and Bangladesh are close neighbours with long-established friendship and development partners of close cooperation.

In recent years, China and Bangladesh have deepened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

Li said he stands ready to work with Sheikh Hasina to promote the bilateral friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation, further develop China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, so as to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.